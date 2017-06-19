DRUG DRIVER: Police catch man leaving festival

IN COURT: Police caught a man driving with MDMA and cannabis in his system.

EVERY Monday the QT publishes the names of drink and drug drivers who have appeared in Ipswich Magistrates Court.

HE WAS on his way home from a festival when police caught Jordan David Barnham driving with two kinds of drugs in his system.

The 21-year-old from northern New South Wales tested positive to cannabis and MDMA, at Purga on February 19.

In Magistrates Court on Friday he told Magistrate Aaron Simpson he had just been to a festival.

Barnham pleaded guilty to one count of driving with a relevant drug in his blood or saliva.

He was disqualified from driving for one month and fined $350.

PETER Asosi was drink driving when police caught him at Redbank Plains on January 21.

The 30-year-old from Redbank Plains pleaded guilty in Ipswich Magistrates Court to drink driving.

The court heard he was between the general and middle alcohol limits.

Asosi was disqualified from driving for three months and fined $800.

POLICE charged Jennifer Marie Bradford with dangerously operating or interfering with a vehicle while affected by an intoxicating substance and taking part in an unlawful speed trial or race at Chuwar on November 26, 2015.

The 22-year-old from Bundamba pleaded guilty in Ipswich Magistrates Court.

She was disqualified from driving for six months.

She was sentenced to two years probation.

COURTNEY Pauline Donaldson was driving with a drug in her blood or saliva at Bundamba on December 11, 2015. She was also caught driving under the influence at Ipswich on June 10.

She pleaded guilty in Ipswich Magistrates Court and was disqualified from holding or obtaining a drivers licence for two periods of three months and six months. The 32-year-old from Booval was sentenced to 18 months probation.

POLICE caught Jesse James Duckett driving with a drug in his blood or saliva at North Ipswich on October 27.

The 40-year-old from North Ipswich pleaded guilty in Ipswich Magistrates Court and was disqualified from driving for two months.

Duckett was fined $600.

MICHAEL Khot Bul pleaded guilty in Ipswich Magistrates Court to driving under the influence after he was caught at North Booval on February 11.

Bul, 37 from North Booval, was disqualified from driving for six months and fined $800.

POLICE caught Amos Ochan Oyat drink driving at Goodna on May 28 last year and driving under the influence at Brookwater on August 18.

He pleaded guilty in Ipswich Magistrates Court to driving between the general and middle alcohol limits and driving under the influence.

The 27-year-old from Bellbird Park was sentenced to one month imprisonment with immediate parole and three months imprisonment with parole after serving a third. He was disqualified from driving for two terms of three and eight months.

JAMES Brodie Anderson pleaded guilty in Ipswich Magistrates Court to drink driving at Borallon Point on May 5. The 29-year-old from Bundaberg was disqualified from driving for six months and fined $850.

