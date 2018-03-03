'Without it, it's near impossible': Drug user's plea

NABBED driving with the drug ice in his system, convicted drug-driver Wade McKenzie pleaded with a magistrate to be lenient with his disqualification as he needed his driver's licence to help him in the hunt for a job.

McKenzie, 37, from Raceview, pleaded guilty to driving on December 30, 2017, at Churchill with methylamphetamine in his system.

Police prosecutor Bronson Ballard said McKenzie was driving a red Toyota Hilux when intercepted by police and his saliva tested positive.

Magistrate Louisa Pink said he'd been convicted of drug driving in 2015.

McKenzie queried that for drink-drivers there were low range and high-range offences but not for drugs.

Ms Pink said for drug driving offences it was simply that a drug was present in the driver's system - or a more serious offence of being adversely affected.

McKenzie said he knew he must lose his licence but he was actively seeking employment.

"Without a licence it makes it near impossible to get a job," he said. "I really need a job."

McKenzie was fined $500 - sent to SPER, and lost his licence for two months.