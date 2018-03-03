Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Crime

'Without it, it's near impossible': Drug user's plea

Ross Irby
by
3rd Mar 2018 5:00 AM

NABBED driving with the drug ice in his system, convicted drug-driver Wade McKenzie pleaded with a magistrate to be lenient with his disqualification as he needed his driver's licence to help him in the hunt for a job.

McKenzie, 37, from Raceview, pleaded guilty to driving on December 30, 2017, at Churchill with methylamphetamine in his system.

Police prosecutor Bronson Ballard said McKenzie was driving a red Toyota Hilux when intercepted by police and his saliva tested positive.

Magistrate Louisa Pink said he'd been convicted of drug driving in 2015.

McKenzie queried that for drink-drivers there were low range and high-range offences but not for drugs.

Ms Pink said for drug driving offences it was simply that a drug was present in the driver's system - or a more serious offence of being adversely affected.

McKenzie said he knew he must lose his licence but he was actively seeking employment.

"Without a licence it makes it near impossible to get a job," he said. "I really need a job."

McKenzie was fined $500 - sent to SPER, and lost his licence for two months.

drug driving ipswich crime
Ipswich Queensland Times
Still the 'best of mates' after 60 years married

premium_icon Still the 'best of mates' after 60 years married

Dating Couple can remember the 1953 dinner party where they fell in love

Opinions wanted on new Ipswich school

Opinions wanted on new Ipswich school

Council News A development application for the 780-student school is before ICC

Dangerous crim wrote off stolen car in Ipswich smash

Dangerous crim wrote off stolen car in Ipswich smash

Crime He crossed on to the wrong side of the road, colliding with a truck

More than 99% of 'disturbed' mining land still needs repair

More than 99% of 'disturbed' mining land still needs repair

Environment A proposed law change could ensure the resource firms foot the bill.

Local Partners