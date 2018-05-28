Drug driver 'forgot to pay for fuel' - all three times

DRIVE-OFFS. A forgetful Benjamin Vlug leaving Ipswich Courthouse after he plead guilty to three charges of stealing fuel, saying he simply forgot to return to pay.

DRIVE-OFFS. A forgetful Benjamin Vlug leaving Ipswich Courthouse after he plead guilty to three charges of stealing fuel, saying he simply forgot to return to pay. Ross Irby

FORGETFULLNESS was blamed by a driver who pumped fuel into his car at three services stations then drove-off without paying for it.

He said he intended to return later to pay but simply forgot.

And in one case he could not remember where the servo was.

But an Ipswich magistrate told the dollar-pinching driver Ben Vlug that if he was going to drive then he must pay for his petrol. Or risk jail.

Benjamin John Vlug, 29, from Booval, pleaded guilty in Ipswich Magistrates Court to three counts of stealing fuel; drug driving; and possession of dangerous drugs.

Prosecutor Sergeant Jo Colston said police found him in possession of amphetamine when officers were called to a car causing a traffic hazard at Burpengary on April 19.

Vlug was charged with drug driving after he was found to have methylamphetamine and marijuana in his system.

Sgt Colston said Vlug stole fuel at Banyo on January 23, Rocklea on March 3, and again from the same Caltex servo in Rocklea on March 18.

In the Burpengary offence, Vlug had two clip seal bags that held small amounts of methylamphetamine.

"When interviewed he says he intended to return to pay for the fuel but forgotten where the service station was," Sgt Calston said.

At the time of the drug driving offence he was on a probationary licence.

"With the servos I was intending to pay. I forgot all about them," Vlug told the court.

"You explanation is not acceptable," magistrate Andy Cridland said.

"You are to pay for the fuel.

"If you are not making a habit of paying that makes you a not suitable person to drive in the first place.

"You are at the stage (in offending) where prison would be considered."

Vlug was convicted and fined $1500 - sent to SPER.

And disqualified three months for drug driving, and disqualified six months for his fuel stealing offences - a total loss of licence for nine months.

"If you get convicted of driving when disqualified you will go to jail, simple," Mr Cridland warned Vlug.