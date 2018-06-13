Menu
Crime

Drug driver caught with ice, ammo

Ross Irby
by
13th Jun 2018 1:46 PM
WHEN driver Drew Balcombe was intercepted by police he was found with rounds of ammunition and the drug ice.

He also tested positive to driving with methylamphetamine in his system.

The offender has been fined $2500 for a series of charges that went before Ipswich Magistrates Court.

Drew Anthony Balcombe, 26, of Petrie and Ipswich, pleaded guilty to drug driving when on a provisional licence; possession of explosives in public; possession of drug utensils that had been used in an offence; possession of a dangerous drug - methylamphetamine; and driving when demerit points suspended; and contravening a police direction.

The offences took place in 2017 at Beerburrum, on the Bruce Highway, and Everton Park.

Police prosecutor Bronson Ballard said 10 rounds of ammunition was found inside his vehicle and a clip seal bag held 2.1 grams of methylamphetamine.

Magistrate Andy Cridland fined Balcombe $2500 - sent to SPER for a payment plan. And he was disqualified for nine months.

drug driving drug offences ipswich court
Ipswich Queensland Times

