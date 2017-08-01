'Three times in six hours': Bad night for drug driver

Police have charged a man after he was allegedly caught drug driving three times over a six hour period on Saturday night.

At 6:20pm officers intercepted the 46-year-old driving on the Logan Motorway at Carole Park, where he allegedly returned a positive test and was issued with a 24-hour suspension from driving.

A man has been charged allegedly detected drug driving multiple times Saturday night.https://t.co/J6qP1xM4Nb pic.twitter.com/a76KGb4guM — Queensland Police (@QldPolice) August 1, 2017

It will be further alleged at 7pm he was again intercepted on Old Logan Rd at Camira where he returned a second positive test and was issued with an immediate licence suspension notice.

At 11:50pm he was intercepted for a third time on Old Logan Rd in Camira where he returned another positive test for driving with a relevant drug in his system.

A Redbank Plains man has been charged with three counts of driving with a relevant drug in his system, and one count each of driving whilst under a 24-hour suspension and driving under an immediate suspension of licence.

He is due to appear in Ipswich Magistrates Court on September 19.