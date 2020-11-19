Drug debt allegedly triggered bashing, torture

Conan Sol Taylor is charged with assault and torture offences allegedly committed against a man who owed a drug debt.

A MAN charged with attempted robbery and torture after an alleged drug deal gone wrong has been refused bail

Ipswich Magistrates Court heard the dispute allegedly involved drugs and $4000 cash.

Conan Sol Taylor, 40, from Goodna, appeared before Ipswich Magistrates Court via video link charged with assault causing bodily harm while in company to a man at Brassall on Thursday, October 29. He is also charged with attempted robbery, torture, and stealing.

Defence lawyer Emily Fackender said Taylor intended to contest the charges and police had checked an address at Goodna as being suitable if bail was to be granted.

“The victim is also involved in the drug trade, and with the absence of corroborative witnesses in the prosecution case (he should get bail),” Ms Fackender said.

“He can abide by bail conditions and have no contact with the complainant, abide by a curfew and do drug testing.”

Magistrate Virginia Sturgess said she previously dealt with the female co-accused and the case would have to proceed to the Ipswich District Court.

Ms Sturgess said the charges were serious, with the man alleging a violent assault with a weapon due to a drug debt.

The man alleges there was an attempt to steal $4000 from him.

Ms Sturgess said the evidence in the case relied on the account given by the alleged victim over what occurred, and the man directly identified Taylor as being involved.

She said CCTV also linked the co-accused to some offences.

“He (Taylor) does have criminal history in South Australia, Queensland and Western Australia, and he was previously convicted of drug matters and with failing to appear in court,” Ms Sturgess said.

Ms Sturgess said Taylor was already on bail for drug and driving offences at the time of the new alleged offences.

She said he was an unacceptable risk and bail would be refused.

His matters and that of his co-accused will be back before the Ipswich court on December 2.