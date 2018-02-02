Menu
Drug deals left mum in the red

A DEFENCE barrister did quick maths in an Ipswich courtroom and concluded that convicted drug trafficker Tina Schwartz had not run a profitable operation.

Instead, Schwartz, 35, a mum of five, owed money to her drug supplier.

Schwartz pleaded guilty in the District Court to trafficking marijuana; and 24 counts of supplying the drug in late 2016 and early 2017; and permitting use of her home for a drug offence.

After hearing Crown evidence, Judge Alexander Horneman-Wren SC found that Schwartz was "barely covering the cost of purchase of your own supply".

Her offences were described as low-level street dealing.

Crown prosecutor Elizabeth Kelso said Schwartz had made substantial admissions to police.

Ms Kelso said Schwartz had been asking people to pay her as she would be unable to continue with her trafficking.

Schwartz was convicted and sentenced to two years jail for trafficking but was released immediately to parole.

