Drug dealer takes customer's mum's car in payment of debt

IPSWICH drug user and street-level supplier James Honeysett was picked up by police when his methylamphetamine supplier became the target of an investigation and telephone taps.

A sentencing Judge found Honeysett was dealing drugs while living close to schools.

In the defence's argument it was revealed that Honeysett's supplier took his mother's car to ensure he repaid his drug debts.

Police stopped the dealer in Logan while driving the mum's car for his drug work.

James Terrence Honeysett, 33, from Sadliers Crossing, was convicted and sentenced to a jail term after he pleaded guilty in Ipswich District Court to four counts of dangerous drug possession in February 2017; six counts of supplying a dangerous drug; and possession of anything used in commission of crime.

Judge Alexander Horneman-Wren SC said that in Crown evidence Honeysett was charged following the police operation into methylamphetamine supply in the Ipswich area.

There had been text messages between him and the man that also implicated Honeysett in some supplies who was in debt to the man for drugs.

"It is a very common phenomenon of drug trafficking those more deeply involved recruit addicts like you to do the dirty work," Judge Horneman-Wren said.

"It does not excuse you but provides context of your own addiction.

"The Crown accepts (yours) was low level street dealing. You were the downstream, addicted street dealer."

Judge Horneman-Wren said there were also two schools within throwing distance of where Honeysett was living, with school children regularly walking down those streets.

And such drug dealing was utterly denounced by the community.

Crown prosecutor Jane Shaw said the telephone intercepts led police to raid his home where low quantities of the drug and other substances were found.

"He says he owed $1200 in a drug debts," she said.

His acts were either preparatory to supply, or been sourcing methylamphetamine to on-sell.

It was regarded as fairly low-level supplies although reference was made to an 8-ball (3.5 grams).

Ms Shaw referred briefly to Honeysett's previous convictions for drug, street and property offences, and a home invasion.

She said he received jail time for a sexual assault, and an assault causing bodily harm where his co-accused brother too was sentenced .

Defence barrister David Jones said his addiction was such that his supplier got him to sell on his behalf.

"He took his (Honeysett's) mother's car. Gave his word it was held in a safe place and that once his debt was paid ff it would be returned."