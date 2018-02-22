Menu
Gatton man Luke Perrett was the co-director of a methamphetamine syndicate that shifted 65kg of the drug over 18 months before he was arrested and charged in late 2015.
News

Drug dealer sold $17.5m of ice over 18 months

Sherele Moody
by
22nd Feb 2018 5:35 AM

ONE of the state's biggest drug dealers who helped sell $17.5 million in ice across southeast Queensland could be back on the streets in two years.

Gatton man Luke Perrett pleaded guilty in Brisbane Supreme Court on Wednesday to five charges including trafficking and possessing a dangerous drug and receiving tainted property.

He was sentenced to six years in jail with a parole eligibility date of January 20, 2020.

The 39-year-old father of three was the co-director of a methamphetamine syndicate that shifted about 65kg of the drug in the 18 months before he was arrested and charged in mid-2015.

Crown prosecutor Mark Whitbread told the court the top-level ice dealer made at least $20,000 a week selling the drug to street level dealers.

Mr Whitbread said Perrett's syndicate sold about $17.5 million of the drug, with Perrett's share of the profits hitting about $1.6 million.

The drugs were sold throughout southeast Queensland, primarily in Brisbane, Ipswich and the Sunshine Coast.

"It was a sophisticated wholesale distribution of methamphetamine," Justice David Boddice said during Perrett's sentencing.

"You used various people as runners to distribute the drug.

"The magnitude (of the operation) was enormous."

Perrett spent one month on remand. - NewsRegional

