Judge released drug dealer from prison: 'Don't blow it'

A REMORSEFUL drug dealer who has "learnt her lesson" has been released from prison after spending 280 days in custody.

Tameka-Kaye Jacqueline Ward appeared in front of the Roma Magistrates Court facing 14 charges from a year of bad decisions, including thefts, fights and drug dealing.

Police prosecutor Sergeant Heather Whiting told the court in February and March last year, Ward sold quantities of methamphetamine and marijuana to other people and was caught possessing dangerous drugs, namely marijuana, on Wednesday, March 27.

The court also heard on February 25, 2018, Ward failed to stop her motor vehicle when requested to do so by police and did not possess a valid driver's licence.

Five months later on July 17, Ward was caught with a knife at the Ipswich courthouse.

Two months later on August 31, she got into a fight on Holland St, where she caused bodily harm to another individual.

And to top it off, on October 15 she stole a betting ticket valued at $155.

The defendant's lawyer told the court Ward has medical issues and suffers from short-term memory loss from a severe head injury late last year.

The court heard Ward has had a long time to reflect on her actions in custody and is remorseful for what she's done.

"You're looking better now but remember to stay off that crap for good," Magistrate Blanch said.

"Listen to me, I don't want to see you back here."

Ward pleaded guilty to all 14 charges, including three charges of supplying dangerous drugs,

possession of a knife in public place and grievous bodily harm.

She was convicted and ordered to pay $155 compensation to the victim of the betting ticket she stole, with no further prison time.

"Don't blow it again, otherwise you've wasted all our time," Magistrate Blanch said. "Don't jump back on the roller-coaster and appear in front of me again. Reconsider the people you are hanging out with.

"The most serious offence is your failure to stop a motor vehicle." She was disqualified

from driving for two years ,

with a further one month for driving unlicensed.