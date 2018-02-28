Uber eats of coke deals: Nowhere was off limits

Geering delivered cocaine to clients over the festive season in 2016.

Geering delivered cocaine to clients over the festive season in 2016.

A DRUG-DEALER posed as a 98-year-old pensioner to avoid police and used the code word "beers" to supply partygoers across Sydney with cocaine.

Nowhere was off limits for ­Michael James Geering, 35, as he delivered bags of coke to clients anywhere from fast food outlets such as Oporto in Coogee to popular night spots including

Michael Geering arriving at court. Picture: John Grainger

The Clovelly Hotel in the east, Treehouse in North Sydney and the Angel Hotel near Wynyard.

Geering was in hot demand during the peak of the party season, receiving more than 2200 texts and 35 phone calls requesting "beers" over a three-week period in December 2016, a police statement of facts tendered in court revealed.

Geering's lawyers tried to stop The Daily Telegraph from seeing the ­details of his offences but a District Court judge granted access last week.

The facts reveal Geering tried to avoid police detection by taking out a phone contract under a false name, that of a Nich Jones, supposedly a 98-year-old man living in Kingsford.

Police established Strike Force Hannan to investigate Geering and tapped his phone after discovering his attempt at deception.

The deal is set up.

Police intercepted thousands of texts and a number of calls and watched as he supplied 107g of ­cocaine on 69 different occasions from his ocean view apartment at Coogee Beach between December 8 and December 29, 2016.

In one exchange an eager customer badgered Geering to deliver them a couple of bags of cocaine for a Christmas party during the middle of the day using "beers" as a code word for the drugs, but Geering said he was "under the pump".

Geering will be sentenced on Friday.

Customer: "Hi, mate. Just confirming you are around at 2pm for a ­couple of beers?"

Geering: "I've got a meeting at 130 mate so will touch base after that."

Customer: "OK what about beforehand? Or how long is your meeting? Can you pop over to Artarmon at 2:30 … please mate I promised them some beers at our Christmas lunch." Geering: "Understand mate I am just under the pump today and it will take me an hour there and back. I'll get away as soon as soon as possible."

The TreeHouse Hotel located at 60 Miller Street, North Sydney

Throughout December 2016 Geering received a flood of orders for ­cocaine but his biggest customers, the court documents allege, were two men who police identified as Braden Walters and Michael Parker.

According to the statement of facts on December 15, 2016 Geering met Mr Parker on Kippax St, Surry Hills handing over five bags of cocaine and just a few days later on December 21 he supplied him another 12 bags of ­cocaine. Earlier that month police ­allege he gave Mr Walters four bags of coke at Coogee Oval.

The Angel Hotel at Wynyard was another location Geering delivered to.

When police arrested and searched Geering's Dolphin St apartment on December 29, 2016 they found several mobile phones, scales, small clip-seal bags, $42,650 in cash and a box of ­Kamagra, a cheap form of Viagra, used to treat erectile dysfunction.

The 35-year-old, who is on bail, pleaded guilty in December last year to supply prohibited drug and knowingly deal with the proceeds of crime after initially telling police he ­obtained the money legitimately.

The Clovelly Hotel in Sydney’s east.

He was supported in court then by his girlfriend Jane Morgan, a former part-time model turned publicist.

He was expected to be sentenced last week in Downing Centre District Court but the matter was adjourned.

Geering's barrister Ben Clark ­applied to the court for an intensive corrections order assessment to be carried out on his client which could mean he may escape a stint in jail.

Instead any jail term imposed may be served in the community.

The matter will return to court on Friday.