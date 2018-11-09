Menu
Drug crimes rise by 300%

Carly Morrissey
by
9th Nov 2018 11:00 AM
DRUG crime in Greater Springfield rose by more than 300 per cent from August to October, compared to the same period last year.

Senior Sergeant Geoff Noller said the spike was due to a police operation aimed at reducing property crime.

"Last year in August to October there was a large increase in property crimes, so we decided to try and reduce that by targeting drug crimes."

The operation was a success, police were able to stop a spike in property crime compared with last year's figures for the same time period.

"We had a slight reduction in property crime in the period," he said.

Snr Sgt Noller said he used a special team to target drug offenders using intelligence.

"We put a lot of resources towards it," he said.

Offences included possession of dangerous drugs, dangerous drugs supply, trafficking and production of dangerous drugs and other various offences including weapons.

Snr Sgt Noller said drug crime seemed to be on the rise in general.

In relation as to why there was a spike from August to October, he said criminals started to ramp up as the weather got warmer.

