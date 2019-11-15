Drug crim finds lover shot gets jail release

A LONG-TERM drug user who found his lover Megan Kirley shot dead at his Karawatha home near Logan has been released from jail.

With deep frown lines, his face looking haggard and worried, a solemn Pieter Pickering stood in the dock of an Ipswich court and pleaded guilty to a series of drug and stealing charges.

Defence lawyer Samantha Breach said 44-year-old Pickering had been a drug user since 13 and battled addiction for many years when growing up in Western Australia.

However, he had gained an engineering degree.

“A trigger to his offending is that his partner was killed in front of him in February this year,” Ms Breach said.

“Five people have been charged with her murder.

“He has not received any counselling (while in jail).

“He was the first person on the scene and will have to give evidence at their trial which will bring the memories back.”

He had been held on remand at Arthur Gorrie Correctional Centre and been working as a cleaner inside the jail.

Magistrate Kurt Fowler inquired if Pickering had been held in protective custody.

Ms Breach said Pickering had some issues in jail - “he’s been in an environment that’s not ideal”.

Pieter William Pickering, from Karawatha, pleaded guilty in Ipswich Magistrates Court to stealing; possession of dangerous drugs; possession of dangerous drugs schedule 1, exceeding schedule 3; possession of drug utensils; two counts of drug possession; trespass; failing to appear in court; and motor vehicle registration certificate/ plates belong to another vehicle.

In evidence put by Prosecutor Senior Constable Dave Shelton, Pickering had been found with drugs on different dates in 2017 and 2018 including at his home, and with methylamphetamine when the car he was a passenger in was intercepted by police at Capalaba.

“It’s probably gear (amphetamine),” he told police when asked about a crystal substance inside a clip seal bag.

Incidents involved the finding amphetamine inside a caravan annexe at his semi-rural property on Wembley Road. And 14 .1 grams of cannabis in another police find.

Mr Fowler said Pickering had been caught on more than one occasion with a not inconsiderable amount of drugs and had criminal history.

He has spent 103 days in custody.

He noted some offences being finalised were now reasonably dated.

Mr Fowler sentenced Pickering to various jail terms – to served concurrent and ranging from 10 months to one month.

Pickering was fined $1000.

He was resentenced on previous offences.

With an all-up head sentence of 12 months, and more than three months already spent in jail, he was given immediate parole release.