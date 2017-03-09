DRUG BUST: Large marijuana plants, prescription pills found

Tactical Crime Squad Sergeant Phil Lickorish with some of the drugs and other items seized in a raid on Thursday morning.

POLICE have seized two large marijuana plants, along with prescription drugs and cash in a raid on an Ipswich home this morning.

The Tactical Crime Squad were joined by uniformed police in executing a search warrant at a Yamanto house.

Among the haul were two mature marijuana plants measuring about 1.5m tall, several drug pipes, several hundred dollars in cash, methamphetamine and prescription drugs including fentanyl; one of the most powerful opioid pain medications available.

Cash seized in a raid on an Ipswich home on Thursday morning. Claudia Baxter

A woman aged 46 and man aged 20 have been charged with various offences.

The woman faces charges including one count of trafficking dangerous drugs, producing cannabis, five times possessing dangerous drugs, possessing a drug utensil, and possessing things used in the commission of a crime.

Drug pipes seized in a raid on Thursday morning. Claudia Baxter

The man faces charges including possessing dangerous drugs, possessing drug utensils, producing dangerous drugs and possessing things used in the commission of a crime.

Investigations into drug offences across the Ipswich district are continuing.