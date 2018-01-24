Menu
Drug bag hidden in undies contained ice, needle and syringe

A MUM of nine children caught with amphetamine in her underwear told Ipswich police she was "holding it for a friend".

Jodie Anne Thomsen, 34, pleaded guilty in Ipswich Magistrates' Court to possession of dangerous drugs at Leichhardt on January 20; failing to take care/precautions with a used needle/syringe; and contravening a police direction (to state her name).

Police prosecution told the court Thomsen was in a car that police intercepted. However, Thomsen first gave them the name of her sister, saying she did this as she was scared.

When changing clothes at the police watch-house, a clip-seal bag was in her underwear. It held a crystal substance, a used needle and syringe.

Thomsen admitted it was a drug.

After spending two nights in police custody, she was released after being convicted and fined $300.
 

Ipswich Queensland Times
