Drugarm Australasia case worker Keith Skipsey and program co-ordinator Liam Cavanough. Drug ARM has recently expanded its services with a new Day Rehabilitation Program.
Drug ARM opens day rehab facility in Ipswich

Ashleigh Howarth
6th Sep 2019 12:00 AM
PEOPLE who are looking for help with issues related to their alcohol and other drug use can now receive extra support from a new Day Rehabilitation Program which has started in Ipswich.

The program is run by Drug ARM, who have been offering free services in the region for more than 30 years.

The service, based in Booval, welcomed its first clients recently.

Project coordinator Liam Cavanough said the new non-residential rehabilitation group program will provide individual and group sessions, life skills education, relapse prevention, relationship counselling, employment readiness, self-help and peer support as well as post treatment support and planning.

"The new program is run over 12 weeks. It gives a flexible option for people who need the level of support provided by a residential rehab, without needing to live in," he said.

"We're here to help people with substance use issues achieve their treatment goals and address all the factors that prevent them from maintaining recovery from dependency.

"Our team take a holistic approach, taking into account the personal goals of each participant.

"All of our programs are conducted in a caring, empathetic, confidential and non-judgemental manner.

"Through our mix of programs we're also able to provide counselling and information to family members and other loved ones who are impacted by another person's alcohol or other drug use."

If you or someone you know needs help, phone Drug ARM on 3620 8880.

No GP referral is needed.

