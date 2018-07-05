Serial car thief's wild ride hits speed bump

TROUBLED drug addict Corey Busuttil was back on the street taking rides in stolen cars within days of being released from jail.

Two of the stolen cars were crashed while the Tivoli man was driving, including one taken from a Moorooka car yard that was due to be delivered to its new owner. It was destroyed in the collision.

Appearing in the dock of Ipswich Magistrates Court, Corey Alexander Derek Busuttil, 23, pleaded guilty to more than a dozen charges including two counts of entering houses and stealing; entering premises and stealing; five counts of unlawful use of motor vehicles, six charges of stealing; and three offences of receiving tainted property including registration plates.

The offences were committed in March and April.

Police prosecutor Bronson Ballard said Busuttil had a history of committing burglaries and stealing cars and had previously been sentenced to jail terms, including 18 months with immediate parole for an attempted arson.

Magistrate Virginia Sturgess said the court had bent over backwards for Bussutil in the past, allowing him immediate parole release on some offences.

Mr Ballard said it appeared Busuttil simply took advantage of the leniency shown to him and now "imprisonment is really the only option".

Defence barrister Justin Thomas said not a lot could be said about Bussutil's criminal history, but the lawyer elaborated on his client's drug use.

"He tells me he smoked ice from 17 and became addicted to methylamphetamine and started injecting it," Mr Thomas said.

"He says all the offending was done under the influence of that drug."

Mr Thomas conceded that his offending had culminated in quite prolific and significant property offending.

While in custody he had been doing a substance abuse course, and Mr Thomas said his mother, while supportive, was approaching his rehabilitation quite sceptically.

He agreed it was appropriate that a previously suspended sentence of 12 months be activated, and a head sentence of up to two-and-a-half years imposed with parole release at one-third.

Ms Sturgess said Busuttil had been unable to keep out of trouble and the offending involved him driving around in stolen cars and filling up with fuel.

She said one was a brand new car and set to be delivered.

His fingerprints were found inside after it crashed into a pole.

"Your drug addiction is creating so many victims who don't deserve to have their property used this way," Ms Sturgess said.

"You will be spending a lot more time in prison, Mr Busuttil.

"You cannot continue to offend without consequences.

"In prison the community will be protected (from you), there will be fewer victims."

With a 12-month sentence still remaining on previous offences, Ms Sturgess sentenced Bussutil to 18 months jail and to lesser terms of six months and nine months.

He will be released to parole on February 15, 2019.