Drug action team dispatched to prevent harm in Ipswich

A DRUG Action Team focused on preventing the scourge of alcohol and drug-related harm has been dispatched to Ipswich.

The Australian Government and the Alcohol and Drug Foundation revealed a Local Drug Action Team would support organisations to build or extend partnerships in their neighbourhoods.

The team will use local knowledge to deliver evidence-based alcohol and drug-harm prevention activities.

Leichhardt Local Drug Action Team is a partnership between Ngaran Goori, Cunnara Giluma Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Corporation and Footsteps to Freedom.

The community partnership is based at Leichhardt and will deliver alcohol and other drug-harm prevention activities in Leichhardt, Brassall, Bundamba, North Ipswich and Ipswich.

The Local Drug Action Team will focus on preventing and minimising harm caused by alcohol and other drugs including crystal methamphetamine (ice) among young people.

Local Drug Action Teams receive an initial $10,000 to develop Community Action Plans and can apply for further funding.

Ipswich's base takes the number of Drug Action Teams across Queensland to 44.

"More than 1300 organisations are now part of Australia's extensive Local Drug Action Team Program network," Alcohol and Drug Foundation chief executive officer Erin Lalor said.

"This shows how determined community organisations are about building healthier and more connected communities."

Initiatives include peer support, mentoring, education in schools, support for young people and resources to reduce alcohol harms in pregnancy.

Dr Lalor said tailored, community-led initiatives were vital in preventing alcohol and drug harm.\