Drought support expo coming to the Lockyer Valley

## HAVE YOU /CHECKED COPYRIGHT /CLEARANCE ?? 26 Apr 2002 Lake Clarendon Dam in the Lockyer Valley down to 1 capacity. weather qld drought water shortage

FARMERS and businesses affected by the ongoing drought will be able to speak with experts at an upcoming drought expo.

Lockyer Valley Regional Council will hold a drought support expo on Wednesday, November 4, to help bring the latest information and support services to people dealing with the ongoing drought.

Presentation topics will include the latest climate outlook by the Department of Agriculture and Fisheries, land management strategies, various financial support strategies and mental health provision.

The event will include a presentation from key note Speaker Mary O’Brien from ﻿‘Are you bogged mate?’ who aims to raise awareness of the rising issue of depression and suicide among men in rural areas.

Ms O’Brien grew up on the land and said “she understands the diverse challenges face by the rural sector”.

In a statement, Lockyer Valley Mayor Tanya Milligan praised Ms O’Brien’s understanding of the diverse challenges faced by rural communities.

“Her career in the rural sector has given Mary a deep respect for country blokes, and more importantly, the ability to effectively communicate with them,” Cr Milligan said.

“It is so important to check in with your mental health and wellbeing at all times, but especially during an ongoing drought,” Milligan said.

The Lockyer Valley Drought Support Expo is a free event but due to COVID restrictions is limited only to farmers, drought-affected landholders and farm supply businesses.

It will be held in the Gatton Shire Hall from 8.45am to 2.30pm and you can register online at the Lockyer Valley Regional Council website.

The project received grant funding from the Australian Government Drought Communities Programme.

If you or someone you know needs support you can call:

Lifeline: 13 11 14

Beyond Blue: 1300 22 4636