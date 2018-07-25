Grid 12, Seqwater ready as BoM warns of bone-dry summer

Raceview resident Susan Woodford uses mulch as a water-saving measure to help her plants retain water during the hot days.

ENOUGH water will be available to sustain Ipswich in the event of a bone-dry summer, Seqwater has declared.

It was revealed this week the Bureau of Meteorology had briefed the State Government about the 50 per cent chance of an El Nino forming this summer.

The government was told of potentially devastating circumstances for farmers if a dry weather pattern forms.

More than half of Queensland remains drought-declared with some shires in the west without rain since 2013.

The Bureau of Meteorology predicts a drier than average period between August and October across Queensland.

Seqwater, the authority responsible for providing a drinking water supply to 3.1 million people in southeast Queensland, said it was monitoring water levels.

"Seqwater works closely with the Bureau of Meteorology to understand possible future weather patterns as well as modelling historic weather records for our region as predictor for future weather patterns," a spokesman said.

"Historical variability in inflows to storages is used to model supply availability.

"Climate change and the potential for increasing weather variability represent key challenges when planning our water supply future."

Grid 12, the 12 southeast Queensland dams which contribute to the water supply system, is 79.6 per cent full.

Last year SEQ Water introduced a drought readiness trigger to preserve water.

The drought readiness phase starts when the combined levels of Grid 12 reaches 70 per cent.

The spokesman said plans were in place if dam levels dropped.

"The investment in the SEQ Water Grid, which allows us to transport drinking water across the region, as well as climate independent water sources like the Gold Coast Desalination Plant and Western Corridor Recycled Water Scheme, means we are now better prepared than ever to cope with future droughts," he said.

"The community is also continuing to play its role in helping us manage our water sources with water consumption on average about 170 litres per person per day, significantly less than the 300 litres per person per day prior to the Millennium Drought."

While the south east supply is secure, in western Queensland farmers are crying out for rain, with some areas without a drop since 2013.

To support Queensland farmers visit aussiehelpers.org.au or buy a bale by visiting buyabale.com.au.