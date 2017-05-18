One of Ipswich's last video shops closes its doors

Network Video Booval owner Tina Gianotti (right) and retail assistant Jake Bryant are closing down and holding a clearance sale.

AN IPSWICH video store owner says the lack of rain is keeping the customers away.

Once Network Video at Booval closes there will be just two video stores left in the city; one at Winston Glades Shopping Centre and the other at St Ives, Goodna.

John Wilton and his wife own the Network Video at Winston Glades in Flinders View, and while they're feeling the pinch too, John says he's positive about the industry's future.

"We've had peaks and troughs trough in our industry," Mr Wilton said.

"When pay TV started in ''96, people had written us off then but we're still here."

Tony Randall has been running the Movie HQ at Goodna for 10 years and in March, when Ex-Tropical Cyclone Debbie was bearing down on south-east south east Queensland, he had one of the best days of trade in years.

"That Thursday, when it rained all day, we had done a full day's trade by 11am," Mr Randall said.

"Rainy days are our busiest. A lot of people don't realise that's the biggest factor against us and everything takes a little bit away."

Drought aside, Mr Randall has had a tough few years.

His store was near destroyed in the 2011 floods and now he's competing with the convenience of internet services.

But that hasn't deterred him.

"I've got 15,000 things to choose from and Netflix has 1000," Mr Randall said.

"People are trying Netflix, and all the other options, but to get the same range we offer you would need Netflix, Stan and Foxtel, as well as a good internet connection. That would cost at least $120 to $150 a month, every month.

"I would love for my customers to spend that much here."

Mr Randall hopes there will be a resurgence in the industry as people realise no vending machine or streaming service can compete with the range on offer at his store.

"We just have to keep reminding people that we're still here," Mr Randall said.