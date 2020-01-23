Drought impacting council’s operations

ONGOING dry conditions, water restrictions and the impact of bushfires are taking a toll on Scenic Rim Regional Council's operations.

Mayor Greg Christensen said despite welcome rain in recent weeks, the drought was impacting the council's level of service to the community.

The council has reviewed its water sourcing and is exploring access to additional bores across the region.

"Although our road network has been confirmed as being in its best overall condition in the life of the region, the extended periods of high temperatures and dry conditions in recent months have caused significant pavement cracking and rougher road conditions," he said.

"Our crews have an ongoing focus to ensure our road networks remain safe and will continue to monitor and maintain these assets within the availability of resources.

"That means we cannot fix everything at once but will be methodical in prioritising works."

The council had reduced its mowing of parks and reserves and slashing of roadsides to prevent the risk of bushfire.

Recent fire bans have slowed the delivery of some capital projects.

"Unfortunately, the drought has resulted in the loss of some of council's green assets, with trees and shrubs in Scenic Rim parks and reserves dying or suffering severe stress," Mr Christensen said.

"Council shares the disappointment of the community at the loss of some established trees that have succumbed to the prolonged drought and we will look at replacing these when weather conditions are favourable.

"The loss of green assets also has the potential impact of destabilising road embankments that may collapse during dry conditions or at some point in the future as a result of rain."

Water supply shortage and water restrictions have also meant the council has had to modify its usual work including rescheduling and reprioritising road maintenance that required water supply.