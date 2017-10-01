Drought-breaking rain forecast for Ipswich

Andrew was born and bred in Ipswich and has been at the QT since 2007. After starting out on the country rounds, he moved onto court reporting and then police and emergency services, which he has now been covering for the last three years. When he is not working on police rounds Andrew is busy sifting through the garbage of famous people, in search of ideas for his weekly column, the Naughty Korner. As there are very few famous people in Ipswich, Andrew is often forced to write his column about...

HAVING endured one of the driest and hottest starts to spring on record, Ipswich is in line to receive a welcome reprieve.

The Bureau of Meteorology is predicting up to 75mm of rain for the city and surrounds over the coming days, with the heaviest falls likely to arrive Monday.

The current forecast is for a 90% chance of rain and likely falls up to 50mm Monday, with a similar likelihood of rain Tuesday and falls up to 25mm.

Due to the arrival of south-easterly winds, combined with heavy cloud cover, temperatures will also be much more comfortable than late last week.

The change could not have come soon enough, following a period of record head and extreme dry in Ipswich.

The last time Ipswich received more than 10mm of rain in a day was July 16.

Since then, Amberley weather station has recorded a total of just 7mm of rain.