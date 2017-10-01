23°
News

Drought-breaking rain forecast for Ipswich

Rain gauge. Rain Fall. Weather.
Rain gauge. Rain Fall. Weather. Ali Kuchel
Andrew Korner
by

HAVING endured one of the driest and hottest starts to spring on record, Ipswich is in line to receive a welcome reprieve.

The Bureau of Meteorology is predicting up to 75mm of rain for the city and surrounds over the coming days, with the heaviest falls likely to arrive Monday.

The current forecast is for a 90% chance of rain and likely falls up to 50mm Monday, with a similar likelihood of rain Tuesday and falls up to 25mm.

Due to the arrival of south-easterly winds, combined with heavy cloud cover, temperatures will also be much more comfortable than late last week.

The change could not have come soon enough, following a period of record head and extreme dry in Ipswich.

The last time Ipswich received more than 10mm of rain in a day was July 16.

Since then, Amberley weather station has recorded a total of just 7mm of rain.

Topics:  ipswich weather rain forecast

Ipswich Queensland Times
State champions enjoy fantastic Japanese trip

State champions enjoy fantastic Japanese trip

WESTERN Pride's most capped senior player Joe Duckworth is happy to switch off football for the next month at least.

Japanese trip lifts Pride footballers to next level

Western Pride head coach Graham Harvey shares a special presentation with his Japanese hosts.

State champions receive boost for 2018

Knights appointment to strengthen regional football ties

Former Ipswich Knights head coach Danny Wilson has been helping build stronger ties with Western Pride.

Pride head coach keen to see local clubs develop

Rural crews fight bush fire

Rural Fire Service assisted Fire and Rescue NSW as Fire and Rescue NSW controlled a bush fire in bushland near East Ballina.

Fire reported in bushland overnight

Local Partners