Drought-breaking rain forecast for Ipswich

HAVING endured one of the driest and hottest starts to spring on record, Ipswich is in line to receive a welcome reprieve.
The Bureau of Meteorology is predicting up to 75mm of rain for the city and surrounds over the coming days, with the heaviest falls likely to arrive Monday.
The current forecast is for a 90% chance of rain and likely falls up to 50mm Monday, with a similar likelihood of rain Tuesday and falls up to 25mm.
Due to the arrival of south-easterly winds, combined with heavy cloud cover, temperatures will also be much more comfortable than late last week.
The change could not have come soon enough, following a period of record head and extreme dry in Ipswich.
The last time Ipswich received more than 10mm of rain in a day was July 16.
Since then, Amberley weather station has recorded a total of just 7mm of rain.