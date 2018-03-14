Drones, coding and solar panels take Premier back to school

Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk launched this year's Premier's Coding Competition at Bremer High School with students from left, Charli Brand, Lena Teske and Ashlynn Dowling.

STUDENTS at Bremer State High School gave the Premier a lesson of the robotic kind yesterday.

The year 9 students showed off their coding skills teaching Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk how they link their iPads to drones and use computer code to fly them automatically.

Even Ms Palaszczuk acknowledged how much science class had changed since her day.

Student Bree-Anna Chain said she and her classmates had been block coding, building on their skills from last year.

"We put the code on the iPads and they sync to the drones,” Bree-Anna said.

"Then we can control them from the iPads.”

The Premier used the school visit to launch this year's coding competition, geared towards addressing cyber bullying.

Students who develop the winning app, game, animation or other digital project will be given $5000 in technology prizes.

Last year, the year 8s at Bremer State High School won the competition.

Principal Kay Louwrens said the group was talented and highly motivated.

"I hope their win last year will inspire more of our students to enter the coding competition this year,” Ms Louwrens said.

A new roll out of solar panels worth $97 million over three years was also announced during the school visit.

Bremer State High school will be among the first of about 800 schools to benefit from the roll out, expected to save the state's schools $10.2 million a year.

The school's power bill is about $250,000 each year with $100,000 of that going towards network charges.

"Our state schools are among the government's largest energy users with an annual energy bill of more than $50 million,” Ms Palaszczuk said.

"This program will be a game changer and the reduced environmental impact will be significant.

"By reducing costs and reinvesting savings into the program, we can ensure state schools across Queensland have more sustainable energy use into the future.”

The State Government will invest $40 million in solar systems and spend $57 million on improving energy efficiency in schools.

Premier's coding comp

Create a digital hero to teach others how to handle online bullies. Entries close on Tuesday, June 19.

More information at qld.gov.au/codingcompetition.