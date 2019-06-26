Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

Drone video reveals Big Brother house devastation

by Chris Clarke
26th Jun 2019 3:43 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

 

Queensland's iconic Big Brother House was destroyed in a savage blaze lit by alleged teenage arsonists on Saturday. The true extent of the damage to the infamous pool and surrounding structure can now be revealed in these stunning drone video and images.

The images, taken from the air and obtained by The Courier-Mail, show the charred remains of the infamous pool area and surrounding structure.

QIC was asked how much the damage bill will cost the company and a spokeswoman said in a statement said: "We're still in the process of investigating the damage caused by this incident, and will be considering a range of options for the House as part of our long-term masterplanning."

Big Brother Australia was pulled from the airwaves in 2014 after a dismay relaunch in 2011.

During its thirteen-year run, the show was plagued with controversy.

More Stories

big brother house crime destruction editors picks fire

Top Stories

    Barty lords it up with Aussie cricketers

    Barty lords it up with Aussie cricketers

    Tennis With the start of Wimbledon just days away, French Open champion Ash Barty enjoyed a break from tennis to take in a World Cup game at Lord’s. And her timing...

    How name change could help super-charge region's trade

    premium_icon How name change could help super-charge region's trade

    Politics The area is now known as the Toowoomba Trade Gateway

    Chaotic driver runs stolen car through fence, tree

    premium_icon Chaotic driver runs stolen car through fence, tree

    Crime A man bolted after losing control of a stolen car.

    Why Ash and Archie are world champions to be proud of

    premium_icon Why Ash and Archie are world champions to be proud of

    Tennis Ipswich's number one players make massive impact with kids

    • 26th Jun 2019 3:05 PM