Drone spots injured dog in Bondi rescue

The Westpac chopper hovers over South Bondi
The Westpac chopper hovers over South Bondi
by Mark Jones

A HELICOPTER crew rescued a dog from the base of a Bondi cliff after a person flying a drone spotted the badly injured pooch trapped on a ledge.

The Westpac Life Saver Rescue chopper was called in after the hapless dog took a tumble while running along the cliffs at South Bondi on Saturday afternoon.

An eagle-eyed drone operator spotted the animal which had escaped from its owner's property nearby.

 

A rescue crewman leads the dog to safety. Source: maxengeman/Channel Nine
A rescue crewman leads the dog to safety. Source: maxengeman/Channel Nine

 

 

Dog day afternoon...The injured pooch. Source: maxengeman/Channel Nine
Dog day afternoon...The injured pooch. Source: maxengeman/Channel Nine

 

The rescue crew saw the dog moving up and down the rock ledge after sustaining injuries to its leg and rib.

Its injuries prevented the crew from winching the dog to safety so a crewman walked it around the cliffs, over rocks to be reunited with a very happy owner.

