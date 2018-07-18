DRONE FOOTAGE: What’s happening at the Costco Bundamba site

FOR the first time since plans were revealed to bring Costco to Ipswich a year ago, there are signs of the massive warehouse rising from the ground.

New drone footage on Tuesday shows the 13, 750 sqm site is alive with up to 100 tradies, cranes and dump trucks as they work around the clock to make sure shoppers can experience Costco Bundamba by Christmas.

Costco site at Bundamba on July 17, 2018. Rob Williams

There will be car parking for 825 vehicles and a Costco service station for traffic visiting Citiswich and along the adjoining Ipswich Motorway, Cunningham and Warrego highways.

The $50 million construction project will create about 90 jobs and on completion, Costco will employ about 280 full-time and part-time workers when doors open.

Costco Australia managing director Patrick Noone said the Citiswich business area cashed in on large catchment areas from Brisbane to the Western corridor as well as regional towns.

Mr Noone said depending on weather and some 'utility issues', plans were in place to open some time in November.