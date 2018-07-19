Driving program celebrates big milestone, needs more mentors

CONGRATULATIONS: Michael Short is the 200th student to complete the Braking the Cycle PCYC driver program.

CONGRATULATIONS: Michael Short is the 200th student to complete the Braking the Cycle PCYC driver program. Cordell Richardson

IF IT wasn't for the dedicated mentors and staff from the Ipswich PCYC, Michael Short wouldn't have been able to clock up enough hours to move from his learner's licence to his P plates.

The 19-year-old from Leichhardt has just completed the Braking the Cycle Program, which taught him how to drive a car safely while completing the required 100 hours he needed behind the wheel.

"I didn't have anyone to teach me how to drive a car,” Mr Short said.

"I already knew some people here at the Ipswich PCYC, so I came in and asked if they would be able to help me get my hours up.

"They were a really great help, and I think this is the best place to get help with your licence.”

In addition to celebrating his new-found freedom, Mr Short also has the honour of being the program's 200th participant to obtain a licence here in Ipswich.

Ipswich PCYC development officer Angela Watts congratulated Mr Short and her mentors for reaching the major milestone.

"While we have helped the 200th person to get their licence, we do need more mentors to help, as we help 100 young people with their hours every year,” she said.

"We have found out of those 200 people, 83 per cent of them have gone on to either employment or education, and 11 per cent were full time carers.”

The program is so popular with young people that there is a two-year waiting list, but with more mentors, more people could be getting their licences sooner.

Senior Constable Storm Kolera said: "One thing we didn't account for with this program was the friendships that would be made between the mentors and the young people.

"They are able to help them in other aspects of life too,” she said.

To find out more about the Braking the Cycle program, or to volunteer to become a mentor, phone the Ipswich PCYC on 3281 2547.