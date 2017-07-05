TRAGIC DEATH: Tributes flow for 'gorgeous boy' Mason

TRIBUTES are flowing in for toddler Mason Wright who was tragically killed on Monday.

A father is believed to have run over his 18-month-old son in a tragic accident at an Ipswich home.

Mason was standing in the entrance of the garage at the family's home in the suburb of Brassall just after 4pm on Monday, when police say his father reversed a vehicle and killed him.

Detectives from Ipswich's Child Protection Investigation Unit are investigating the incident, which has been described as "completely accidental".

It is understood Mason's mother was in the shower when his father decided to move the vehicle out of the garage, down their steep driveway on Aramac St.

Emergency crews rushed to the scene but Mason died soon after.

Officers from the Forensic Crash Unit stayed with detectives late into Monday night.

The investigation is expected to continue for several days before a report is handed to the coroner.

Since the accident, tributes have flooded in for Mason, who is being remembered as a loving child.

"I cannot tell you how much the news of your baby boys (sic) accident yesterday has cut me," one friend wrote on Facebook.

"I can't begin to understand what you are going through right now. Absolutely shattered right now."

Another family friend said she will miss Mason's smile and the cuddles he gave.

"Fly high lil man," she wrote.

Queensland Times readers have also offered their support to the family.

"Gorgeous little man. We'll miss our school playdates with you," Lesley Galvin said.

"You and Lucy were little buddies who liked to rough each other up. You will be terribly missed."

Amanda Neuendorf said: "Rest in peace Mason and fly high, you will never ever be forgotten spunky."

"Sending my condolences to the family and friends," Marlene Spark said.

" Sweet precious baby boy Mason," Tan Bonner said.

" So sad. RIP handsome little man," Crystal Harata White said.

" So sad...rest easy beautiful little man," Jade Clarke commented.

An online fundraiser has been set up to support the family with more than $2,000 donated in less than 24 hours.

To donate, visit the Gofundme website.

Mason's death follows similar accidents in recent months.

In December, a seven-month-old boy was run over by his mother at a ­funeral service south of Brisbane.

In July last year, a 17-month-old girl was severely injured when she was run over by a four-wheel-drive reversing out of a Gold Coast home.