Drivers wait for final design on interchange upgrade

COMMUNITY consultation for the proposed upgrade to the Mount Crosby Rd and Warrego Highway Interchange has now closed.

While results are being analysed, other works are expected to be carried out to increase safety.

Member for Ipswich West Jim Madden said CCTV and radar equipment would be installed to identify congestion and trigger a message sign east of the interchange.

“Some time ago I requested a safety review of that area and as a result of that, there was a significant amount of vegetation removed to improve line of site on both sides of the highway,” Mr Madden said.

Mr Madden had also proposed the speed limit in the area be reduced to 80km/h.

Motorists who regularly use the Mount Crosby Rd interchange have been eagerly awaiting further news on when it will be upgraded.

Mt Crosby Rd interchange aerial photo. Picture: Cordell Richardson

Residents and road users have made a number of submissions to the Department of Transport and Main Roads for the interchange upgrade.

The State and Federal Governments agreed to a 20/80 per cent funding split in November for the $22 million project.

“I made a submission myself and the submission I made to TMR was that with traffic travelling from Brisbane and turning off the highway at the interchange, that they separate the traffic going to Ipswich from the traffic going to Karalee,” Mr Madden said.

“I also made a submission that Cole Road continued to have access to Mt Crosby Road and I also made a submission that between Junction Road and the interchange on the east side, that there be three lanes, with one lane dedicated to traffic that is travelling to Brisbane.”

Mr Madden said he had been informed that TMR will make a final decision on the design, which will be completed later this year.