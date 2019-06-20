Drivers urged to shun big brand servos with high prices

BRANDS like 7-Eleven, BP, Caltex and Coles are the first among Ipswich's service stations to hike their petrol prices to 165.9c/L which delivers an indicative retail margin of more than 40c/L.

While independent retailers and some Caltex stores are selling for as low as 123.9c/L.

Drivers looking to fill up before the weekend madness should head to Metro, West Ipswich for E10 at 123.9 and 91 at 129.9 c/L. Coles Express Shell service stations are the most expensive, topping out at 163.9c/L, while Caltex and United doe the median between 152.7 and 159.9c/L.

RACQ spokesperson Lucinda Ross said it was unforgivable, particularly given the global oil price had dropped to its lowest point since January.

"Global oil prices have fallen through the floor in the past month - they've dropped by a whopping US$13 a barrel - so the fact fuel companies aren't passing on the same savings to drivers is simply a rip off,” Ms Ross said.

"We're seeing some of the major players lead this hike, and we'd urge drivers to shun them.”