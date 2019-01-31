Menu
Crime

New name, same old offending

Ross Irby
by
31st Jan 2019 12:01 AM
A DRIVER who repeatedly flouted court orders by driving when disqualified has been jailed.

Trae Petterson legally changed his name from Dennis Lynch after being disqualified absolutely from holding a licence, but police soon made the link to his bad driving history.

Prosecutor, Senior Constable Bernard Elmore told Ipswich Magistrates Court that Petterson, (Dennis Lynch) had a "horrific" traffic record.

He said that while there had been a nine-year gap in offences Petterson was no stranger to the court.

"He has 14 previous entries for disqualified driving offences. And (also) unlicensed driving," Sen-Constable Elmore said.

Trae James Petterson, 40, from Leichhardt, pleaded guilty to nine offences including fraud; three charges of driving when disqualified by a court order; three charges of drug driving in May, July and August 2018; and contravening a police direction.

Magistrate David Shepherd noted Petterson's "deliberate attempt to get a licence returned to you using another name."

Mr Shepherd sentenced Petterson to 18 months' jail. He will be released to parole on July 24.

His licence was disqualified absolutely.

