Motorists have been warned to expect massive delays in Browns Plains after a vegetable oil leak on a major road.

Emergency services were called to the spill about 9.50am on Browns Plains Rd after the oil began leaking onto the road.

It remains unknown how the leak started.

About 80 per cent of the road has been covered with soil.

There are diversions in place, but police have urged motorists to avoid the area and to expect lengthy delays.