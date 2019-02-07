Driver's three high alcohol readings 'a significant concern'

BOOZY driver John Chapman was five times the legal alcohol limit when he crashed his red Camry into a brick wall.

Police say he "reeked” of alcohol when they arrived at the crash scene.

It was his third drink driving offence with high alcohol readings.

John Henry Chapman, 22, from Brassall, pleaded guilty in Ipswich Magistrates Court to driving under the influence (.250) at Marsden on November 23; doing wilful damage at the disused Rosewood Hotel on March 13; two stealing offences (fuel drive-offs); driving unlicensed - repeat offender; receiving tainted goods; and unlawful use of a stolen car at Brassall on October 7.

Prosecutor Senior Constable Bernard Elmore said it was a substantial alcohol reading and Chapman had been involved in a single-vehicle crash.

He said a three-month jail term would be appropriate as Chapman was then on a probation order for prior offences.

In facts put before Magistrate Donna MacCallum, Chapman and another male were involved in an incident at the former Rosewood Hotel in which glass in three picture frames on a wall had been smashed.

And in the drink driving offence, police went to a crash scene at 3.10am on the Chambers Flat Rd at Marsden and found a red Toyota Camry damaged after it had crashed into a brick wall.

The impact caused the brick wall to crumble around the Camry.

Chapman was intoxicated at the scene.

Ms MacCallum noted a Corrective Services report that revealed its staff had made extensive efforts to try and re-engage Chapman in his probation order but he'd failed to report at the time.

Defence lawyer Jason Voight said Chapman was the father of a three-year-old child and his mother, partner, and grandmother were in court for his sentencing.

Ms MacCallum said Chapman's alcohol reading meant he had been a significant danger to other road users and to himself.

She said Chapman had not taken the opportunity to address his alcohol issues.

In his two previous drink driving offences, he had alcohol readings of .159 and .191, and now .250 which was of significant concern.

"If you don't take the opportunity on this occasion you may well face prison time,” Ms MacCallum warned.

"So it is probably your last opportunity.”

For driving under the influence Chapman was sentenced to four months' jail, immediately suspended for 12 months.

He was sentenced to an 18-month probation order for the stealing, receiving, and unlawful use charges.

For driving unlicensed (repeat), he was convicted only. He was fined $500 (or four days in jail) for doing wilful damage at the hotel.

Chapman was disqualified from driving for 13 months.