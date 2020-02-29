Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A male driver has fled the scene after he crashed a white ute through a fence and into the side of a home early this morning.
A male driver has fled the scene after he crashed a white ute through a fence and into the side of a home early this morning.
News

Driver’s terrifying plunge into backyard

by Isabella Magee
29th Feb 2020 1:42 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A DRIVER is on the run after he crashed a ute into an Ipswich residence early this morning.

The man was said to have been travelling along Collingwood Drive in a white ute before crashing into the side of the Collingwood Park home about 5.15am.

A crane lifts the ute from the Collingwood Park property. Picture: Supplied
A crane lifts the ute from the Collingwood Park property. Picture: Supplied

 

The driver crashed through the property's fence before plunging about 4m over a retaining wall, clipping the roof of the house before landing in the backyard.

Witnesses told police they saw the man flee on foot from the scene.

 

A ute crashed through a fence and into a house at Collingwood Park early Saturday morning. Picture: Supplied
A ute crashed through a fence and into a house at Collingwood Park early Saturday morning. Picture: Supplied

 

The vehicle has since been lifted by crane from the residence's yard.

Authorities currently do not know where the driver is nor if he has sustained any injuries from the crash.

car crash police

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Paul Tully could make political comeback at election

        premium_icon Paul Tully could make political comeback at election

        Council News The former councillor was in the job for 39 years before he was sacked in August 2018.

        Cuddle a koala, walk a llama: Top local animal loving spots

        premium_icon Cuddle a koala, walk a llama: Top local animal loving spots

        News 12 animal experiences worth planning a day trip for

        • 29th Feb 2020 12:00 PM
        Barty beaten in WTA’s biggest rivalry

        Barty beaten in WTA’s biggest rivalry

        Tennis Qatar Open 2020: Ash Barty beaten by Petra Kvitova in semi-finals

        High school’s brush with Hollywood talent

        premium_icon High school’s brush with Hollywood talent

        News An Academy Award winner brought his workshop to this Ipswich school.