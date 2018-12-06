Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Communication with a Mobile Phone while driving
Communication with a Mobile Phone while driving -goldy-
Letters to the Editor

Drivers should be fined $1000 for using mobile phones

13th Jul 2019 5:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

CONGRATULATIONS to our State government.

We, the people, are quick to find fault, to complain and to moan. But the suggestion that drivers caught using mobile phones may soon receive on the spot $1000 fines (with loss of licence for second offenders), is a cracker.

And soon may it be enacted (especially for the woman who hit me with her car as she exited the Northpoint Shopping Centre last week. Yes, she was totally focused on her phone, instead of looking for pedestrians.)

REVD BEV THOROGOOD, Toowoomba

More Stories

letter from editor state government texting while driving
Toowoomba Chronicle

Top Stories

    Man killed in crash overnight

    premium_icon Man killed in crash overnight

    Breaking A man has died following a two-vehicle traffic crash overnight

    The bank giving domestic violence survivors their lives back

    premium_icon The bank giving domestic violence survivors their lives back

    Lifestyle Angry men, crying mums all in a day's work for NAB's DV team

    Memorial service to remember victims of deadly explosion

    premium_icon Memorial service to remember victims of deadly explosion

    News 18 people died as a result of the explosion