Driver's 'shocking and disastrous' history

WALKING AWAY: Samuel Ramsden leaves court after admitting to two charges of driving while disqualified. Ross Irby

CAUGHT 10 times driving while his licence was disqualified by court order, Samuel Ramsden walked into an Ipswich courtroom this week knowing he had likely run out of chances to avoid jail.

With no lawyer representing him, Ramsden was told his traffic history was "shocking and disastrous”.

Despite the warning, Ramsden was again allowed to walk free, albeit in no doubt that if police grab him behind the wheel any time soon, there would be no saving him from jail.

The two cars he had been driving during the latest offences - one of which didn't even belong to him - were seized and impounded by police.

Samuel Joshua Ramsden, 23, from Raceview, pleaded guilty to two charges of driving unlicensed while disqualified.

Prosecutor Sergeant Paul Caldwell said the two offences happened on November 21, 2018, at Booval, and December 30, 2018, at Brassall.

Sgt Caldwell said in the first offence Ramsden was seen with a 1994 model Holden ute at petrol pumps in a Booval service station.

At the time, he'd been disqualified by a court for two and a half years.

On December 30, Ramsden was seen at 8pm driving a black Holden Commodore at Brassall.

Magistrate Andy Cridland urged Ramsden to explain to him why he shouldn't sentence him to actual time behind bars.

"Realistically the only order is a lengthy term of prison,” Mr Cridland said.

Ramsden explained he'd come off parole and "been out of trouble almost two years”.

"Mr Ramsden, you have an absolutely shocking traffic history. It's a real disaster,” Mr Cridland said.

Ramsden was sentenced to two years' jail with immediate release, with an additional three-year probation order. He was disqualified from driving for three years.