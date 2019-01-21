Drivers reminded over school dropoffs, speed limit

STUDENTS across Ipswich will return to the classroom next week for the first term of the 2019 school year.

And to ensure students remain safe, police reminded motorists that the all-important school zones will back in force.

"When travelling through school zones in your area, be aware of speed limits, as these are in place to create a safer environment for our children around schools," a police spokesperson said.

School zones are in force between 7am-9am and 2pm-4 pm, however, some school zones speed limits are in force all day, between 7am-4pm.

Ipswich Traffic Branch officer conducting speed checks at local school zones. Photo: David Nielsen / Queensland Times IPS140311RADA14C David Nielsen

The speed limit is reduced to 40 km/h and is displayed by a flashing light school zone sign.

During pick-up and drop-off times, parking in school areas can become busy and congested.

Drivers should always check their surroundings for any of the following signs:

Parking limits (i.e. 15 minutes);

No stopping;

Yellow line (stopping and parking is prohibited);

No parking;

Loading zones; and

School crossings.

Some schools have a designated drop off and pick up areas, which is the safest place to drop your child off.

Additional advantages include being close to the school's entrance, reducing traffic jams around the school and younger children being able to stay in the vehicle while the school students can be dropped off and picked up.

"Remember the start of the school year means we have children learning the road rules, excited to see friends again, emotional about the new challenges that school for the first time can bring with it (that could be for the parents as well), so be observant and remember children can be unpredictable and easily distracted.

"Please observe road rules, obey speed limits, be patient and avoid distractions to ensure the safety of our children."

For more information on Back to School Road Safety, visit the Department of Transport and Main Roads website.