Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Crime

Drivers reminded of all-day school zones in Ipswich

Hayden Johnson
by
29th Jul 2019 1:40 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

DRIVERS are reminded to be cautious around the two all-day school zones in Ipswich.

While most schools operate school zones around 8.30am and 3pm each day, two zones in the Ipswich CBD are enforced all day when class is sitting.

The all-day zones are at split-campus schools where buildings, sports grounds and pools are separated by a road.

The school zone is usually 7am to 4pm and has enhanced signage and flashing lights.

The two split-campus schools with all-day school zones are located at St Mary's Primary School and College on Elizabeth St, Ipswich and the Sacred Heart School at Cothill Rd, Booval.

Motorists are reminded to be careful driving around all schools, but especially around schools where students may be crossing the road throughout the day.

Queensland Police officers regularly patrol school zones.

queensland police school zone
Ipswich Queensland Times

Top Stories

    See how golden effort helps Tamzin's Tokyo Olympic quest

    premium_icon See how golden effort helps Tamzin's Tokyo Olympic quest

    News IPSWICH martial artist Tamzin Christoffel will pursue her Tokyo Olympics quest with renewed enthusiasm after winning a gold medal at the recent Pacific Games.

    Retired couple shocked over $1m lotto win

    premium_icon Retired couple shocked over $1m lotto win

    News There's a new millionaire in town

    Two on the run after alleged stolen ute rams cop car twice

    premium_icon Two on the run after alleged stolen ute rams cop car twice

    Crime As police approached, the driver allegedly reversed

    Have you seen this teen? 16-year-old missing from Ipswich

    Have you seen this teen? 16-year-old missing from Ipswich

    News Police hold concerns for her safety due to her age