Drivers reminded of all-day school zones in Ipswich

DRIVERS are reminded to be cautious around the two all-day school zones in Ipswich.

While most schools operate school zones around 8.30am and 3pm each day, two zones in the Ipswich CBD are enforced all day when class is sitting.

The all-day zones are at split-campus schools where buildings, sports grounds and pools are separated by a road.

The school zone is usually 7am to 4pm and has enhanced signage and flashing lights.

The two split-campus schools with all-day school zones are located at St Mary's Primary School and College on Elizabeth St, Ipswich and the Sacred Heart School at Cothill Rd, Booval.

Motorists are reminded to be careful driving around all schools, but especially around schools where students may be crossing the road throughout the day.

Queensland Police officers regularly patrol school zones.