Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Crime

Driver's plate swap didn't go unnoticed

Ross Irby
by
15th Jun 2018 12:05 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

JODIE Dawson was behind the wheel of a small Toyota Echo when Ipswich police noted something amiss; its registration plates were for a chunkier Holden Commodore.

Dawson told police she did not think it mattered because the Commodore also belonged to her.

Jodie Maree Dawson, 37, from Goodna, pleaded guilty in Ipswich Magistrates Court to driving with no prescribed interlock device fitted on May 18; using registration plates that belong to another vehicle; and driving a vehicle during a number plate confiscation period.

Police prosecutor Sergeant Tracey Laing said Dawson was intercepted in the Echo at 9.30pm and noted the car was not fitted with the interlock device as required.

The attached plates were for a Commodore.

Dawson said she was in the process of buying the Echo from her aunty. Her daughter attached the plates for her and "she didn't think it would be a problem as the plates were registered to her".

Sgt Laing said the car had been immobilised for 90 days from April 20 due to another matter.

"I wasn't aware the car was immobilised. I shouldn't have been driving it as it didn't have the interlock," Dawson told the court.

She was fined $600 and disqualified three months.

ipswich court number plates traffic offence
Ipswich Queensland Times

Top Stories

    Court puts stop to Patricia Petersen's 'fishing expedition'

    premium_icon Court puts stop to Patricia Petersen's 'fishing expedition'

    News FORMER Ipswich political candidate went before the Ipswich Magistrate's Court with an application to get payroll employment details on Cr Paul Tully.

    WATCH: Ipswich residents woken by burnouts

    WATCH: Ipswich residents woken by burnouts

    News Resident captures loud burnouts on his CCTV system

    $17.6M promise, but only $50K in the budget

    premium_icon $17.6M promise, but only $50K in the budget

    News A steep ramp and a set of stairs is the only access for the station.

    Residents asked to sign up for 'largest peacetime operation'

    premium_icon Residents asked to sign up for 'largest peacetime operation'

    Politics About 80,000 workers will be needed across Australia

    Local Partners