Driver's plate swap didn't go unnoticed

JODIE Dawson was behind the wheel of a small Toyota Echo when Ipswich police noted something amiss; its registration plates were for a chunkier Holden Commodore.

Dawson told police she did not think it mattered because the Commodore also belonged to her.

Jodie Maree Dawson, 37, from Goodna, pleaded guilty in Ipswich Magistrates Court to driving with no prescribed interlock device fitted on May 18; using registration plates that belong to another vehicle; and driving a vehicle during a number plate confiscation period.

Police prosecutor Sergeant Tracey Laing said Dawson was intercepted in the Echo at 9.30pm and noted the car was not fitted with the interlock device as required.

The attached plates were for a Commodore.

Dawson said she was in the process of buying the Echo from her aunty. Her daughter attached the plates for her and "she didn't think it would be a problem as the plates were registered to her".

Sgt Laing said the car had been immobilised for 90 days from April 20 due to another matter.

"I wasn't aware the car was immobilised. I shouldn't have been driving it as it didn't have the interlock," Dawson told the court.

She was fined $600 and disqualified three months.