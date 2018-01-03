Bruxner Highway affected by king tide flooding

Update 11.30am: TRAFFIC on the Bruxner Highway is being affected by flooding caused by today's king tide.

Live Traffic NSW says westbound traffic is affected at Uralba Rd, Uralba.

Motorists should be wary of driving at safe speeds in the area, with flooding in two spots.

While traffic isn't busy on the road drivers should proceed with caution.

Coming off the Bruxner Highway water covers the left hand side of Uralba Rd for a large section, before a section of road further ahead is covered completely with shallow water.

All traffic is using the right hand side of the road but no signs are in place.



MINOR FLOODING: The king tide today (Wednesday Jan 3) is causing minor flooding in Ballina's CBD. The water on the road is salt water. Graham Broadhead

Original story 10.30am: IT'S a familiar sight for Ballina residents.

With the king tides today there was minor flooding in Ballina's CBD and other spots around town caused by water backing up in the stormwater drains.

But many motorists either were unaware or not concerned the water was salty, driving through the flooded streets, particularly along Tamar St near the bus interchange at the intersection of Tamar and Moon streets.

The tide peaked at 1.93m at 10.14am.

Tamar St business owner, Janelle Moss, said it's not the biggest flooding she had seen -- there was a time last year when the king tide coincided with a major storm and water was lapping at the Food From Life shop on the corner of Tamar and Moon streets.

Mrs Moss was trying to warn motorists the water on the road was salt water which can lead to corrosion.

Ballina Shire Council did issue a warning about the potential for flooding with the king tides, and indicated the water was salty.