Police attend a traffic hazard at Leichhardt. Pic: file photo
News

Drivers forced to swerve to avoid man jumping into traffic

kaitlyn smith
24th Jan 2021 1:30 PM
POLICE are responding to reports of a man reportedly disrupting traffic on a suburban road at Leichhardt.

Motorists reported seeing the man standing in the middle of the road, as well as jumping in and out of passing traffic.

It is understood multiple vehicles were forced to swerve in order to avoid hitting the man.

The incident took place on Avon St about 12.40pm.

Early reports suggested the man was intoxicated.

Paramedics and police attended the scene.

