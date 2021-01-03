Drivers dodging ‘hazard’ on major highway

A Queensland Police spokesman told the Queensland Times a white SUV had broken down at Minden Hill on the left eastbound lane of the Warrego Highway.

A BROKEN down car is blocking a lane on a major thoroughfare.

He said police had marked the incident as a hazard.

Because of its position on the hill, the car is believed to be hard to see and drivers are advised to drive in the right lane to avoid colliding with it.

It is understood a tow truck has arrived on scene.

