Driver's burnout flop crashes into Coles

OOPS: Michael Leigh Brown, 19, from Inala, pleaded guilty in Ipswich Magistrates Court to dangerous operation of a motor vehicle in the Ipswich CBD.

MORE than prices went down for dodgy burnout driver Mick Brown when his car spun out of control, ploughing into a metal barrier fence at Coles Ipswich.

With one hand on the wheel while apparently swigging down a beer, it was a costly moment for the sheepish teen driver whose dismal effort to impress flopped so badly.

Brown, an unlicensed P-plated driver quickly fled the crash scene in Ipswich, heading to the sanctity of a church after his misadventure.

Shoppers provided police with eyewitness accounts.

Michael Leigh Brown, 19, from Inala, pleaded guilty in Ipswich Magistrates Court to dangerous operation of a motor vehicle in the Ipswich CBD, on Thursday, March 14, 2019; drink driving when on a Provisional licence; driving unlicensed when SPER suspended; and failing to stay at the scene of a road incident.

Police prosecutor, Senior Constable Carl Spargo said the crash happened on Limestone St at 7.30pm.

He said Brown was seen behind the wheel of a white car that was stopped at the red lights on Gordon St.

Damage at Coles in the Ipswich CBD. Ross Irby

When the lights went green, Brown accelerated at speed at the corner on to Limestone St in an attempt to do a burnout, while holding an alcoholic drink in one hand.

Sen-Const Spargo said the car "fish-tailed 75m up the street”, then spun out of control crossing on to the footpath and struck the metal barrier fence of the Coles car park.

The damaged car could not be driven from the scene.

When pedestrians ran to help, CCTV showed Brown and his passenger sprinting across the street, then going into church grounds to hide.

"I just gave it some around the corner and lost control,” Brown told officers when arrested soon after.

Magistrate Andy Cridland fined Brown $400 and sentenced him to a 15-month probation order for the dangerous driving offence. His licence was disqualified 12 months, three months and for one month.