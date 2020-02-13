Menu
Driver’s alleged ‘reckless’ act after crash

by Ben Graham
13th Feb 2020 1:04 PM

A garbage truck driver has appeared in court today accused of reversing over a young man at speed before getting out of the vehicle, dragging his body to the kerb and driving off.

Tuinia Fine, 51, has been charged with six offences including manslaughter, interfering with a corpse and failing to stop after the crash in Sydney's Kings Cross.

Police say George Yuhan Lin, 21, was texting on his phone and wearing headphones as he was walking on Central St, a small laneway ­between George and Pitt streets, in the early hours of Wednesday morning.

Police allege at about 1am, Mr Fine reversed his truck at speed, striking the pedestrian and knocking Mr Lin down.

Truck driver Tuinia Fine has been charged with six offences. Picture: Christian Gilles

They say the driver, a contractor with Sydney Waste, moved Mr Lin's body from the roadway without rendering assistance or contacting emergency services, then drove from the scene.

In court documents, police allege Mr Fine "reversed a heavy vehicle in a dangerous manner in an area known for pedestrian activity, while displaying gross inattention and reckless indifference to human life".

Police added that he "ought to have known the collision resulted in Mr Lin's death".

Later that morning, at about 4.30am, police stopped a truck on Darlinghurst Road, Kings Cross and arrested the 51-year-old driver.

Police stopped a truck on Darlinghurst Road, Kings Cross and arrested the driver. Picture: Channel Seven

Fine underwent mandatory testing before being taken to Kings Cross Police Station.

He was refused bail and appeared at Central Local Court today, where his family gathered to see him on videolink.

A Sydney Waste Services spokesman said the organisation was co-operating with the police investigation.

"We are deeply distressed by what has happened," he said.

"Our thoughts and prayers are with the victim's family and friends and we are now co-operating with authorities."

