Two in hospital after motorway rollover

UPDATE 4.30PM: TRAFFIC controllers are in place at the scene of a crash where two men were injured this afternoon.

A vehicle crashed and flipped on the east-bound lanes of the Logan Mwy at Carole Park about 3.20pm.

Queensland Ambulance Service says two men were able to free themselves from the vehicle.

Neither has suffered any significant injuries, however both have been taken to Ipswich Hospital for observation, due to the serious nature of the impact.

Police have cleared the scene, however traffic controllers remained on hand.

There are no reports of major congestion in the area.

EARLIER: QUEENSLAND Ambulance Service is reporting a crash on the Logan Mwy at Carole Park.

A vehicle has flipped in the crash on the Logan-bound lanes near the Centenary Hwy exit about 3.20pm.

Motorists in the area should exercise caution.