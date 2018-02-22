Driverless buses take off in Ipswich

Driverless buses will take off from Orion Lagoon next week. Locals can hop on for a free ride.

JUMP aboard the shuttle bus of the future for a free ride next week at Orion Lagoon.

The buses are so smart, they drive themselves, Springfield News reports.

Visitors to Orion Lagoon will have the chance to ride in the futuristic self-driving shuttles, an EasyMile EZ10, which will travel from the lagoon and continue along John Nugent Way from February 26 until March 3.

EasyMile spokesman Simon Pearce said anybody was welcome to ride the shuttle during set public demonstration times.

"The loop along John Nugent Way takes about five minutes, so it's a great way to get a taste for what the future of public transport might be like," Mr Pearce said.

Economic Development and Digital City Committee chairman Cr Paul Tully said Ipswich had already installed electric car chargers on smart light poles, and was about to start Australia's largest cooperative intelligent transport system program.

"This trial of the EasyMile shuttle is yet another example which shows that companies are putting their faith in Ipswich as a test bed for the world's latest and best technology," he said.

The EZ10:



■ Has been designed to cover short predefined routes.



■ Embedded and localisation technologies designed by EasyMile help it navigate the route.



■ Uses the latest technology to safely respond to environmental changes like moving pedestrians, cyclists and other vehicles.



■ Can carry up to 12 people (6 seats and 6 standing positions).



■ Is accessible to people with disabilities thanks to an access ramp.



Orion Lagoon EZ10 public demonstrations:

Monday-Thursday: 10am-12pm, 12.30pm-2.30pm and 3pm-4pm

Friday: 10am-12pm

Saturday: 9am-11am