24-year-old's 18-plus card is no licence to drive

DISQUALIFIED driver Cassandra Wilson was no longer a teenager but the 24-year-old woman handed over her 18-plus photo card when police asked for her driver's licence.

Cassandra Leigh Wilson, from Springfield Lakes, pleaded guilty in Ipswich Magistrates Court to driving when disqualified by a court order on May 2; driving an unregistered car; and contravening a police direction to provide identification.

Prosecutor Sergeant Paul Caldwell said Wilson was intercepted at 8.30am in Springfield after police noted that her car registration had expired on April 30.

When asked for her licence, the 18-plus card was produced.

Sgt Caldwell said a Beenleigh court disqualified Wilson from driving for six months from January 24 until July 23.

"She says she remembered being disqualified but thought that time had elapsed," he said.

"The registration plates were seized for seven days."

Wilson later failed to supply proper identification within seven days.

"My driving history is pretty appalling. As the man said (in court before her), it's a privilege to drive," Wilson told Magistrate Andy Cridland.

She was fined $1300 - sent to SPER for a payment plan.

She lost her licence for two more years.