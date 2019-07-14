Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Neither overnight incidents claimed a life.
Neither overnight incidents claimed a life.
News

Driver walks away from 30m cliff plunge

by Thomas Morgan & Sarah Matthews
14th Jul 2019 8:03 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A MAN has walked away from a horror 30m plunge off a cliff southwest of Rockhampton this morning.

The accident happened in the small town of Walterhall about 3.50am, with a man in his 20s escaping with shoulder and leg injuries.

A police spokeswoman said the man was able to walk away from the vehicle after it went off the cliff on School St.

He was taken to nearby Rockhampton Hospital in a stable condition.

Four police crews, two ambulances and a fire truck were all tasked to the scene.

An ambulance statement said the car plunged 30m.

Meanwhile, a motorcyclist was thrown 15m from his bike after crashing into a stump on North Stradbroke Island overnight.

The crash happened about 10.45pm, with the rider complaining of chest, pelvis, spinal and lower body injuries.

An ambulance spokeswoman said the 27-year-old was airlifted to Princess Alexandra Hospital in a serious condition.

It comes after a 33-year-old was killed in a motorbike crash west of Brisbane on Friday night.

crash editors picks injuries lucky escape

Top Stories

    Cop makes inappropriate visit to woman’s home

    premium_icon Cop makes inappropriate visit to woman’s home

    News A senior police officer has had his demotion overturned, but has been reprimanded for an inappropriate interview that made a woman feel uncomfortable and...

    PHOTOS: 88 cheeky smiles, but is your baby the winner?

    premium_icon PHOTOS: 88 cheeky smiles, but is your baby the winner?

    Parenting With almost 1000 votes cast, which baby will win cheekiest smile in Ipswich

    Man killed in tragic crash overnight

    premium_icon Man killed in tragic crash overnight

    News A man has died following a two-vehicle traffic crash overnight

    Rampant fuel thief will pay back every cent

    premium_icon Rampant fuel thief will pay back every cent

    Crime He stole fuel on nine separate occasions this year