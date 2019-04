The scene of the crash on the Logan Motorway. PHOTO: Facebook

A TRUCK driver is uninjured after a B-double crashed down an embankment on the Logan Motorway this morning.

The crash happened just after the Paradise Road exit at Larapinta near the service centre at 10.25am.

The driver, who was in his 50s, was taken to the Logan Hospital for chest pain in a stable condition.

Police said traffic on the motorway was not affected by the crash.

Emergency services are still on scene cleaning up a fuel spill.